Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Verizon
Star2Star
8×8
Level 3
NTT Communications
XO Communications
2600Hz
CenturyLink
KPN International
Comcast
Cox Communication
Digium
FairPoint Communications
Flowroute
IntelePeer
Nextiva
Sangoma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise SIP Trunking
Hosted SIP Trunking
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.