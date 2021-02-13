Global Edible Mushroom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Market Overview

Edible mushrooms are fleshy, edible fruits of many species of macrofungal consumed for their nutritional and medicinal value. Growing cultivation on account of growing awareness of the nutritional value of mushrooms is the prime driver of the market.

Mushrooms are a rich source of riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid, and are low calorie foods thus making them ideal for lowering cholesterol. Mushrooms have negligible saturated fat, sodium and gluten content while they are high in fiber making them popular among the health-conscious consumers. Certain species of mushrooms such as prized truffle, matsutake and morel fetch a very high price making them commercially attractive. Mushrooms also are traditionally prized for their medicinal properties and are known to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve the body’s metabolism.

The advancements in processing and packaging coupled with development of refrigerated supply chain have rendered their transport efficient. Attractive economics of cultivation and processing such as low land needs, vertical farming, and development of irradiation facilities are expected to further improve the market demand.

Top Key Players Analysis

Some of the leading players profiled in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Edible Mushroom Market are Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (U.S.), LUTÈCE Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), The Mushroom Company (U.S.), OKECHAMP S.A. (the Netherlands), BONDUELLE Group (France), and Shanghai FINC Bio-Tech Inc. (China) and others.

Industry Segments

To separate the grains from the husk the Global Covid-19 Impact on Edible Mushroom Market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and regions.

Based on type, the market has been segmented by button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, others. Button mushroom accounts for the largest market share.

Based on category, the market has been segmented by fresh mushrooms, processed mushrooms (canned, frozen, dried, others). Fresh mushrooms accounts for the largest market share owing to lack of processing facilities and local nature of trade.

Based on distribution channel, Covid-19 Impact on Edible Mushroom Market has been segmented by store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store-based channels accounts for the largest share owing to convenience shopping.

Based on regions, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global edible mushroom market led by China, Japan, South Korea and India. China is the leading producer and the largest market of mushrooms accounting for 65 % of the global production.

Europe accounts for the second largest market with Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, France, and United Kingdom accounting for more than 75 % of the European market.

