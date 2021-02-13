Global Online Payment Gateway Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.
Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.
Scope of the Report:
An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.
Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.
China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.
The global Online Payment Gateway market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Payment Gateway.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Payment Gateway market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
PayPal
Stripe
Amazon Payments
Authorize.net
WorldPay
Adyen
CCBill
2Checkout
FirstData
SecurePay
PayU
MOLPay
Paymill
GMO
Alipay
Tenpay
Ping++
Boleto Bancário
CashU
OneCard
Wirecard
WebMoney
Realex
BlueSnap
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
Local Bank Integrates
Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Micro and Small Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Mid- Sized Enterprise