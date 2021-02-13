Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global mobile phone insurance market is expected to reach $44.26 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.67% with both the revenue and CAGR downgraded from the pre-COVID-19 prediction.

Highlighted with 78 tables and 73 figures, this 163-page report “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019-2026 by Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile phone insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile phone insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region.

Based on coverage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Physical Damage

• Electronic Damage

• Theft Protection

• Virus & Data Protection

• Other Coverage

Based on phone type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• High-end Phones

• Mid-grade Phones

• Low-end Phones

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Mobile Providers

• Phone OEMs

• Retail Stores

• Online

• Other Channels

