Global Location Based Services (LBS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global location based services market will reach $165.69 billion by 2026, growing by 29.1% annually over 2020-2026 owing to technological advancement of mobile and connected devices, cost & waste reduction, and rising demand for digital platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 98 figures, this 189-page report “Global Location Based Services (LBS) Market 2020-2026 by Component, Location (Indoor, Outdoor), Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global location based services market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global location based services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Location, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

• Deployment and Integration

• Application Support and Maintenance

• Consulting and Training

Based on Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Indoor LBS

• Outdoor LBS

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• GPS

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

• Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

• Enhanced Observed Time Difference (EOTD)

• Observed Time Difference (OTD)

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Cell ID

• Other Technologies

