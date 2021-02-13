Global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Barclays

BigchainDB

Block Array

ConsenSys

Digital Asset Holdings

Ericsson

Ethereum

Everledger

Evernym

Factom

Filament

Guardtime

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Mavenir Systems

Microsoft

Mobivity

Omega Grid

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchains

Private Blockchains

Semi-Private or Hybrid Blockchains

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Company Enterprises

Middle and Small Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

