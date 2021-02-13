Global Forgings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Forgings industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Forgings market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from XXX million $ in 2014 to XXX million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Forgings market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Forgings will reach XXX million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

