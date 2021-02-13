Global Data Management System (DBMS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Data Management System (DBMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Management System (DBMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Actian

Teradata

BMC Software

Broadcom

Couchbase Server

Embarcadero Technologies

EnterpriseDB Software Solution

MongoDB

HP

Oracle

IBM

InterSystems

Microsoft

Neo Technology

Pitney Bowes

Bradmark Technologies

MarkLogic

SAP

TIBCO

Vision Solutions

VoltDB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Relational

Non-Relational

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking & Financial

Government

Hospitality

Healthcareand Life Sciences

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Service

Telecom & IT

