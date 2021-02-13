Global Eyeliner Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Eyeliner is a cosmetic used to define the eyes. It is applied around the contours of the eye(s) to create a variety of aesthetic effects. The makeup is usually used by women and girls, sometimes for males for purpose like fashion.

Eyeliner is commonly used as a daily make up routine to define the eye or create the look of a wider or smaller eye. Eyeliner can be used as a tool to create various looks as well as highlighting different features of the eyes.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties for eyeliner industry in the next few years. But in a global view, Chinese consumption of cosmetics is increasing fast. The competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. The Eyeliner technology in China is relatively backward with few leading manufacturers.

Eyeliner demand has a certain space. In developed countries, there is little space to improve the sales. But in China, there is still much space. As the GDP increasing in China, Chinese market will be improved as well.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies try to provide high-end products with larger capacity to meet consumers’ demand and to account for larger market share.

The worldwide market for Eyeliner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Eyeliner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal Paris

EsteeLauder

P&G

LVMH

SHISEIDO

Dior

Amore

Chanel

Sisley

Jordana Cosmetics

Revlon

Jane Iredale

Kate

Almay

Physicians Formula

VOV

Marykay

Marie Dalgar

Carslan

Flamingo

Bleunuit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid Eyeliner

Powder-based Eye Pencil

Wax-based Eye Pencils

Kohl Eyeliner

Gel Eye Liner

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Eyeliner product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Eyeliner, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Eyeliner in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Eyeliner competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Eyeliner breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Eyeliner market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Eyeliner sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

