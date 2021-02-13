Global Sewing Machines Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sewing Machines Market size is projected to be valued at USD 20.23 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the apparel market has significantly contributed to the sewing machines market growth. The rising demand for customized apparel has led to an increasing number of tailoring shops, which is boosting the demand for sewing machines. There are several market players offering a variety of sewing machines with high-tech features to deliver desired designs and patterns.

High competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in the sewing machine market is forcing manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development. Manufacturers have started offering new and innovative product ranges in catalogs, stores, and e-commerce platforms. For instance, in June 2019, Brother International Corporation announced its 2020 lineup of 12 new machines, accessories, and software. The company’s machines combine technology with the latest trends in quilting, sewing, embroidery, and crafting, along with various other features.

Market USP

Introduction of new and innovative features in sewing machines

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing demand for advanced sewing machine features: Companies in the market are spending on R&D to offer different types of sewing machines with helpful features to consumers. For instance, Bernina International AG, a Switzerland-based sewing machine manufacturer, offers the Bernina of America Q 20 Longarm quilting machine. This product offers 20 inches of sewing space and a speed of up to 2,200 stitches per minute. It also includes a thread tension-control system with numeric settings for easy adjustments and stitch regulators with dual optical sensors for precisely detecting the fabric and machine movement to ensure uniform, even stitches. Market players have also launched smart and automated sewing machines to meet the rise in demand for sewing machines that can be operated and controlled using a smartphone or computer.

High sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets: Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the preferred choice for consumers looking to buy sewing machines. They are able to test out products and are offered a range of options. Consumers are increasingly shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets such as Walmart, Tesco, and Target due to their widespread network and availability of sewing machines in a variety of types, designs, colors, and brands. However, e-commerce portals are gaining popularity among consumers due to the ease of home shopping and availability of choices.

Key Players

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Brother International Corporation (US)

Bernina International AG (Switzerland)

Merrow Inc. (US)

Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (China)

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Usha International Limited (India)

SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SVP Holdings Ltd. (US)

Rimoldi & CF srl (Italy)

China Feiyue USA Inc. (US)

Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tacony Corporation (US)

Juki Corporation (Japan)

