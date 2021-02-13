Global Next-Generation Memory Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

The global next-generation memory market and its growth depend on many factors significantly, which is expecting growth at 45% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). Also, during this growth course, the market might gather a valuation of USD ~8 billion.

Top Impacting Factors

The next-generation memory market is likely to gain momentum in support of the factors such as mounting demand for high scalable as well as fast and economical memory solutions. With rising data, there is an increasing necessitate to manage and store the data and information for future references. The market players are actively aiming to provide power conservation technologies along with improved efficiency in the next generation memory market, which could lead to its market in the forecast period.

More factors such as diminishing profit margins for traditional memory technologies are also anticipated to be a key factor for the development of next-generation memory market, and that could provide faster and efficient storage methods. In fact, the growing demand for mass storage and universal storage devices is also in line to favour market growth over the assessment period. With this, MRFR also files that rising demand in various applications such as industrial and replacement of flash memory may offer new opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. Also, mounting demand for flexible and wearable electronics may provide new avenues for market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, more factors such as intrinsic benefit with non-volatile memories, technological advancements for storage, high growth in the wearable electronics industry, rising adoption of MRAM & PCM memory rise in the practice of next-generation memory in smartphones, and enterprise storage also motivate the market growth over the forecast period. On the contrary, some other factors, such as soaring designing cost and stability in extreme environmental conditions, could hinder market growth over the next six years. In addition to this, low write endurance rates may act as a restraint to the next generation memory market.

Segmentation

The further purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of next-generation memory market among product and application.

By the segment of the product, the market has included non-volatile memories, which further include Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM), Phase Change Memory (PCM), Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM), and Resistive Random Access Memory (Re RAM. And volatile memories have included Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) and Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM).

By the segment of the application, the market has included consumer electronics, Manufacturing IT and telecommunication, and aerospace and defence. Among these consumer electronics have included laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and IPods.

Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America occupied the largest market share, majorly owing to high investments for technologically advanced products and rising adoption of MRAM, DRAM, and PCM memory.

Asia-Pacific region also could expand in the forecast period, 2017-2022, majorly in support of mounting demand for smartphones and tablets and manufacturing hub for wearable electronics.

The Asia Pacific could also become the key regional market over the forecast period owing to the incidence of top industry participants in countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, and India, and more. In fact, the expanding computer and mobile phone market are also likely to favour the regional next-generation memory market over the next six years.

Variant interface technologies thus include DDR, SATA, SAS, PCIe, and I2C, etc. DDR interface. These are majorly used high speed and memory demanding applications such as networking, industrial, and telecommunication equipment. They are also used in workstations, servers, and graphic cards. DDR has the aptitude to obtain data on rising as well as falling edge of a clock cycle, which multiplies the data rate for a given clock frequency. SATA interface is chiefly used in computer systems and laptops. PCIe interface is appropriate for all computer applications, including enterprise servers, consumer personal computers (PC), communication systems, and industrial applications for buffering applications.

Top Market Contenders

The top market players in the global next-generation memory market include Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (U.S.), SK Hynix Semiconducto, Inc. (South Korea), SanDisk Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

