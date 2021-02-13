Global Gardening Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Gardening Tools Market size is projected to be valued at USD 105.53 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. Gardening tools can be divided into hand tools and power tools. They consist of lawnmowers, turf and grounds equipment, trimmers and edgers, shears, pruners, hammers, spades, and weeders and are used to maintain and beautify gardens or green spaces. The availability of various multipurpose tools with ergonomic designs has raised the demand for gardening tools for residential and commercial applications. Moreover, due to the rising trend of smart gardening, market vendors are offering innovative products.

However, the increasing prices of advanced gardening tools may hamper the growth of the global gardening tools market size. In addition, the preference for artificial turf for commercial or residential spaces is increasing as it does not require maintenance. This may also affect the gardening tools market growth to some extent. Nonetheless, the introduction of innovative and smart gardening tools equipped with advanced technologies provides lucrative opportunities for gardening tools industry players.

Market USP

Availability of various multipurpose garden tools with ergonomic designs

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Dominance of power tools in the market: Power tools consist of lawnmowers, turf and grounds equipment, trimmers and edgers, blowers, vacuums, and sweepers, and hedge trimmers. They are easy to operate and help save time leading to their preference by consumers. The introduction of automated, remote-controlled, and GPS-equipped products is expected to drive the growth of the power tools segment of the gardening tools industry.

Lawnmower segment to be the fastest-growing: The lawnmower segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand in commercial applications is driving the growth of the segment. Lawnmowers can be hand pushed, electric, fuel-powered, and battery-powered. Stringent government regulations for the maintenance of public spaces and gardens are expected to drive the sales of lawnmowers. Moreover, the introduction of innovative products such as robotic lawnmowers is projected to drive the gardening tools market growth in the coming years.

Residential sector to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years: Home gardening or lawn care is a popular leisure activity. The focus on maintaining the aesthetic value of residential properties is leading homeowners to increase spending on gardening tools. Homeowners also hire professional gardeners with high-end tools to maintain their lawns and gardens. Considering the increase in spending on gardening and lawn care, the residential segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to players in the gardening tools market in the coming years.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets to remain a popular choice for gardening tools: Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the preferred choice for purchasing gardening tools and equipment due to the wide availability of brands and product variety at low or discounted prices. Consumers are increasingly shopping at hypermarkets and supermarkets due to their widespread network and convenience. However, e-commerce portals are gaining popularity due to the ease of home shopping and availability of choices along with attractive offers.

Key Players

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US)

Fiskars Group (Finland)

Husqvarna AB (Sweden)

Griffon Corporation (US)

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG (Germany)

CobraHead LLC (US)

Lasher Tools (South Africa)

Zenport Industries (US)

Bully Tools, Inc. (US)

Corporacion Patricio Echeverria, S.A. (Spain)

Ray Padula Holdings, LLC (US)

Garden Tool Company (UK)

American Lawn Mower Co (US)

Root Assassin LLC (US)

SNA Europe (Sweden)

