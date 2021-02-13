Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

To understand the long term impact of COVID 19 is covered in this report. Market Research Future has noted that the global Wi-Fi as a Service market 2020 is showing potential to rise while recording USD 5 Billion by the year 2022; after it gained USD 1 Billion back in the year 2016. Therefore, the pace of growth could rise by 38% (annual rate of growth).

Market Overview

In the recent past, mobile phones and previous electronic devices have quickly become ubiquitous objects, which have led to an exponential rise in the demand for effective data connectivity. Nowadays, high-speed data connectivity is almost obligatory for any workplace to function efficiently, which has dealt with the demand for advanced Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi technology is surging as it permits electronic devices within range to connect with wireless LAN networks (WLAN), which may be password protected or sometimes open. Devices such as personal computers, tablets, Smartphones, digital cameras, and modern printers are compatible to connect to the internet via Wi-Fi. These features have helped the market to expand at a high pace, which could score more valuation in the coming years.

MRFR finds that gaining from increasing dependency on the internet and advancements in cloud-based services, the global Wi-Fi as a service market is estimated for a robust growth rate during the forecast period. With this, other numerous factors are driving the global market for WaaS in a positive direction, which has included the rising demand for centralized management, reduced cost of ownership, remote troubleshooting, and low capital expenditure. Also, the consequent need to deliver digital mobility tools, a strong emphasis on employee empowerment, and the globalization of businesses are further augmenting the demand.

Moving further, the rising numbers of medium-sized organizations are adopting Wi-Fi as a service owing to its improved agility and efficiency, cost-effectiveness, fast deployment, and labor management. Besides, Wi-Fi as a service is also primed to modernize the transportation and logistics sector. All these have scored to be influential factors that would lead the market’s growth in the future as well as during the short term impact of COVID 19.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for Wi-Fi as a service can be bifurcated on the basis of hardware, service, location, organization size, and industry.

In terms of hardware segment, the Wi-Fi as a service market has included Gateway, Wireless Access Point, Wireless LAN Controller, antenna, Wi-Fi as a service.

In terms of location, the market has included Outdoor and indoor.

Wi-Fi as a service by service segment has included Support and maintenance and network planning and design as well as Cloud access Point.

In terms of organization size, the Wi-Fi as a service market included Large Scale Business and Small & Medium scale business, and more.

In terms of industry segment, the Wi-Fi as a service market has included education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Region-Wise Analysis

By the range of geography, global Wi-Fi as a service market has been studied among the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

North America is proposed to hold the largest market share and lead the Wi-Fi as a Service Market in the forecast period. This would happen due to massive investments in cloud-based solutions, the presence of quantity players, and the initial implementation of new & evolving technologies. North America contributes to an enormous projecting market for Wi-Fi as a service owing to a healthy organization and favourable administrative strategies.

On this note, the APAC region is in the early growth phase, and also it is the wildest growing region for the overall Wi-Fi as a Service market. The focal cause for the high evolution rate in APAC is the expanding demand for economical Wi-Fi services among small and medium enterprises in this region.

Top Giant Companies

The giant companies serving in the market of Digital Camera market are –Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore), Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.), Fujitsu Limited(Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.), Ruckus Wireless(U.S.), Big Air Group Limited(Australia), Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.) and IPASS Inc.(U.S).

