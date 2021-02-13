Global Digital Camera Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Eastman Kodak company (U.S.), koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Pentax corporation (Japan), Samsung group (South Korea), Panasonic corporation. (JAPAN), OLYMPUS Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation(Japan),SONY Corporation.- (Japan), Nikon Corporation(Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Security Market.

Market Overview

A digital camera uses an electronic image sensor to create still photographs and record video. The optical system of a digital camera works like a film camera, in which a typical lens and diaphragm are used to adjust electronic image sensor lighting. Digital cameras equip amateur and professional photographers with multiple automated control functions. Advanced digital cameras facilitate manual control of most functions.

Digital cameras are integrated with a wide range of digital devices, ranging from personal digital assistants (PDA) and mobile phones to the Hubble and Webb Space Telescopes. Digital photography is adaptable and compatible with email, CD/DVD, TV and computer monitors, the Web and may be stored on a PC. Some digital cameras have a built-in GPS receiver, which is used to produce geotagged photographs.

The big advantage of digital cameras is that making photos is both inexpensive and fast because there is no film processing. Interestingly, one of the biggest boosters of digital photography is Kodak, the largest producer of film. Kodak developed the Kodak PhotoCD format, which has become the de facto standard for storing digital photographs.

The international market for digital cameras is envisioned to witness robust advancement in the near future with the rising income levels of consumers and technological developments such as HD quality cameras and automation using touch screen. The popularity of digital single lens reflex (SLR) cameras is another major reason for the global market to rapidly gain traction compared to the corresponding markets. It is anticipated that the digital SLR cameras market will grow vastly on the back of falling prices, rise of digitalization, easier usage, and strong demand in similar markets. Moreover, digital SLR cameras have emerged as a significantly growing segment with superior picture quality in the offering.

The emergence of smartphones with excellent lens quality is expected to hamper the sales of point-and-shoot devices. The evolution of photo apps in smartphones has drastically impacted the sales of digital cameras. In-built photography features such as filters, HDR, portrait capturing, landscape capturing, and brightness control in smartphones is expected to have an adverse effect on the market.

Industry News

December, 2017 – The Thayer School of Engineering developed Optica detailing the Quanta Image Sensor (QIS), a digital camera sensor capable of capturing images even in the smallest amount of light possible. QIS unique feature is that the sensor only needs a single photon of light to capture an image, which opens up possibilities for extreme low-light photography in a number of fields, including both artistic and scientific applications.

December, 2017 – Dusun Electron Ltd. will be demonstrating its new facial recognition access control product at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show going to held in Las Vegas. Dusun’s facial recognition access control product offers an extremely accurate recognition rate (99.9%), fast recognition time (0.5 seconds) and can detect faces up to 1 meter away. This product features a self-learning algorithm that can even compensate for face changes from aging. Dual digital cameras for 3D facial recognition along with an infrared radiation (IR) sensor for body recognition are provided to prevent identity spoofing using photos.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of digital camera appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of digital camera are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new Mobile Security modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among digital camera industry on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

Segmentation

The digital camera market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by product type: Comprises digital single lens reflex (DSLR), bridge camera, compact digital cameras, digital rangefinders, built-in lens, non-reflex.

Segmentation by sensor type: Comprises CCD sensor, CMOS sensor, Foveon X3 sensor, LiveMOS sensor

Segmentation by Components: Comprises lenses, sensors, LCD screen, memory card and among others.

Segmentation by application: Comprises commercial and residential

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Makers of digital camera in countries such as India, china awaits to take hold of the money making growth and countries like United States and European market testify mature conditions. North America had been dominant market in recent years. In the global digital camera market Europe, and the United states are foreseen to steal the honor from the other markets of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment. This can primarily be attributed to rising purchasing power and relatively lower product penetration.

