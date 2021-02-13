Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

SD-WAN is a predefined policy-based route optimization approach to simplify WAN to deliver network services over Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), broadband, and Long Term Evolution (LTE) network by leveraging the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology.

Scope of the Report:

The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

VeloCloud (VMware)

Ecessa

CloudGenix

Silver Peak Systems

Citrix Systems

Aryaka Networks

Elfiq Networks (Martello Technologies)

Peplink

Versa Networks

Saicom

Oracle

Huawei

Infovista

Juniper

Fortinet

HPE

Fatpipe

Martello Technologies

Mushroom Networks

Zenlayer

Bigleaf Networks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

On Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Training & Consulting

Integration & Migration

Support & Maintenance

