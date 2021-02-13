Global IOT SECURITY SOLUTION FOR IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026  

Global IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Digicert

Infineon Technologies

ARM Holdings

Gemalto NV

Kaspersky Lab

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Sophos Plc

Advantech

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Trustwave

INSIDE Secure SA

PTC Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Platforms

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Banking

Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Security Solution for Identity and Access Management (IAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

.

