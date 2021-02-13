Global Yoga Mat Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Yoga Mat Market is projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Yoga mats are used while exercising to keep hands and feet stable and prevent injuries. The rising demand for fitness equipment and accessories is expected to drive market growth. In 2018, the market for fitness equipment was valued at approximately USD 12 billion. Intense competition owing to the presence of a large number of regional and local players in the market is leading manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development. Manufacturers have introduced yoga mats with various labels such as organic, non-toxic, phthalate-free, and eco-friendly.

For instance, Gaiam and YogaDirect offer non-toxic and phthalate-free yoga mats for children. OutdoorGearLab LLC, Liforme Ltd, JURU, and YOLOHA provide eco-friendly yoga mats. Prana Revolution by OutdoorGearLab LLC offers the E.C.O yoga mat which is constructed from 100% thermoplastic elastomers.

Market USP

Increasing demand for non-toxic, natural, and eco-friendly products

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Rising preference for natural and eco-friendly yoga mats: Consumers prefer natural and organic products for use in day-to-day life. To cater to consumer demand, yoga mat manufacturers are introducing cotton and jute yoga mats. The cotton yoga mat segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturers such as ASE Yoga India, Magfit, Onlymat, Montesa, and IDA Yog offer jute yoga mats globally. The increasing number of yoga enthusiasts and a focus on maintaining healthy lifestyles are likely to drive the demand for these products during the assessment period.

Growth of the organized retail sector: Consumers prefer retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets to test the quality and variety of products. Additionally, store-based channels aid in price comparison for different products and brands, which is driving the growth of the segment in the global yoga mat market. The increasing number of specialty stores offering products for both adults and children have contributed significantly to the offline sales of yoga mats globally. However, the use of e-commerce or online channels is increasing due to the ease of home shopping and availability of a variety of products. Moreover, these channels offer deals, discounts, and coupons to attract consumers which are further driving the growth of the segment.

Key Players

OutdoorGearLab LLC (US)-Prana Revolution

Kolckmann GmbH (Germany)-ako yoga

Hugger Mugger (US)-Tapas, Eco-Rich, Earth Elements

Shrine Sports Distributors (India)-Stag

Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd. (China)-HFX

Jade Yoga (US)

Liforme Ltd (UK)

Mandala Yoga Mat (US)

Aerolite (India)

Shanghai Eversuccess Industries Co., Ltd (China)

shanghai fitnessourcing inc. (China)

Hefei Bodyup Sports Co., Ltd. (China)

Elysian (Taiwan)

Microcell Composite Company (Taiwan)

Jiangxi Lveten Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

