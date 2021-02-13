Global Rakes Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Leaf Rakes
Landscaping Rakes
Shrub Rakes
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Bully Tools
Ames
Razor-Back
Emsco
Amazing Rake
Nupla
G&F
MidWest Rake
Worth Garden
Joseph Bentley
HDX
True Temper
Fiskars
Power Dynamics
Yard Butler