Global Floor Cleaners Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Floor Cleaners’ Market is projected to reach USD 14.45 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period. Floor cleaners make the environment sanitary and provide effective cleaning by removing contamination and eliminating grease, thus, reducing the risk of slips. The rising demand for household cleaning products is expected to drive market growth during the review period. In 2019, the household cleaners’ market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,912 million in Europe. High competition owing to the presence of a large number of global players in the market is leading manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development and effective packaging.

For instance, in July 2019, Unilever launched refillable bottles to reduce plastic waste and transport emissions arising from its Cif cleaning products. Manufacturers have also introduced cleaners for different types of flooring including wooden, ceramic, glass, and multi-surface. The increasing demand for ammonia-free cleaning products is influencing the market for floor cleaners. Earthwerks, Greenwald’s, and Tinystep are some of the brands of floor cleaners that are free from ammonia and safe for infants and pets.

Market USP

Growing consumer focus on hygienic living

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Preference for liquid floor cleaners: Consumers prefer liquid floor cleaners over powdered counterparts as they can be easily mixed or diluted in water. Liquid floor cleaners also provide a fresh, shiny appearance to surfaces and do not leave a powdery residue. Presently, the liquid segment accounts for the larger share of the floor cleaners’ market. There is a growing demand for liquid floor cleaners in households, offices, hotels, and restaurants.

Growth of the organized retail sector: Consumers prefer purchasing cleaning products at supermarkets and hypermarkets to test the quality and variety of products and compare prices. Store-based channels aid in the price comparison of different products and brands, which is driving the growth of the segment. The increasing number of specialty stores offering household cleaning products has contributed significantly to the offline sales of floor cleaners globally. However, the use of e-commerce or online channels is increasing due to the ease of home shopping and availability of a variety of products. Moreover, these channels offer deals, offers, and discounts, further driving the growth of the segment.

Key Players

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK)-Lysol, Dettol

Zep, Inc. (US)-Zep

C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)-Mr. Muscle, Babyganics, Pledge

Unilever (UK)-Cif, Domex, Vim

Procter and Gamble Co. (US)-P&G Pro Line, Tide, Spic & Span, Mr. Clean, Dawn

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)-Ajax

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)-Terra, Tenn, Bruynzeel, Der General, Vigor, Sofix

Kao Corporation (Japan)-Magiclean

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US)-Orange GLOW

Susun Industries. (India)-Lyra Excel

ACCO Brands (Australia)-Northfork

For Life Products, LLC (US)-Rejuvenate

Bona Orgnr (US)-Bona

The Dura Wax Company (US)-Clean and shine

McBride Plc (UK)

