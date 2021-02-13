Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size Estimation By Top Manufacturer, Latest Trends And Global Industry Forecast 2020 To 2023

Increasing number of surgeries in healthcare settings and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the growth of market. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, in 2014 were 11.5 million surgical procedures did in ambulatory surgical setting whereas, 10.3 million surgical procedures performed in hospitals. On other hand, reuse of surgical drapes and gowns in developing regions can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global surgical drapes and gowns market owing to the presence of well-established players and increasing surgical procedures. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical drapes and gowns market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global surgical drapes and gowns market.

Segmentation:

The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market has been segmented into type, usage pattern, and end user.

Based on type, market is segmented into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share and fastest growing segment of the global market in 2017.

Based on usage pattern, market is segmented into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global surgical drapes and gowns market are Halyard Health (US), Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Pacon Manufacturing (US), Medica Europe B.V. (The Netherlands), and Guardian (US).



