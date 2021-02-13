Global Vision Positioning System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The industrial automation demand is projected to expand the vision positioning system market 2020. The camera, display, and lighting industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. The market stands to gain USD 13.32 Billion while progressing at a 10.87% CAGR by 2023.

The advantage of optical sensors is estimated to guide the vision positioning system market in the approaching period.

The distance information required for collision avoidance is likely to motivate the vision positioning system market in the imminent period.

The outstanding companies in the vision positioning system market are Senion AB (Europe), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Sick AG (Germany),

ABB (Switzerland), Parrot SA (France), Omron Corporation (Japan), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe), Seegrid Corporation (U.S) among others.

