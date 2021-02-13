Global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Insights

Market Research Future predicted that the Global Covid-19 Impact on Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market to reach USD 38.06 during the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.95%.

Worldwide consumption of dehydrated fruits and vegetables continues to grow due to changing lifestyles and consumer buying habits. At the same time, greater efforts to develop longer life solutions without the use of harmful preservatives also ensure the popularity of dehydrated fruits and vegetables. Dehydration of fruits and vegetables improves their shelf life, which also positively affects retail profit margins as deterioration decreases. Dehydration generally retains most of the nutritional and other properties of fruits and vegetables, owing to which they are popular with health-conscious consumers.

The development of the Covid-19 Impact on Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market is related to several factors. Around the globe, the consumption of functional drinks such as nutraceuticals has increased rapidly in recent years. Growing health problems and consumer lifestyle changes are the most important factors related to the development of functional beverages in advanced and emerging economies. In addition, the rising demand for fruit powder should have a positive impact on the overall development of the dehydrated fruit and vegetable market. At present, superfruit juices are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Demand and consumption of superfruits have increased due to diseases such as diabetes, obesity, allergies, and other chronic diseases that have increased knowingly in recent years and therefore have played a vital role in raising consumer health awareness. In addition, the growing use of superfruit powders as an ingredient in beverages, food, and pharmaceuticals drives market growth.

Key players

Most companies operating in this market are focused on increasing their activities in all geographic areas, research, and development capabilities, and spending heavily to deliver products with enhanced functionality. Some of the key players influencing the growth of DMH Ingredients, FUTURECEUTICALS, Inc., KANEGRADE Limited, SAIPRO Biotech Private Limited, ACTIVZ LLC, Baobab Foods, NUTRADRY, Paradise Fruits Solutions GMBH & Co., LLC, Milne MICRODEHYDRATED, HERBAFOOD Ingredients GmbH. Major players in the dehydrated fruit and vegetable market have implemented strategies such as partnership, geographic expansion, new product development, acquisitions and product promotion to strengthen their business portfolio.

Recent Updates

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been honoured with a prize of $373,525.24 via the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service to increase growth prospects for specialty crops. According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as fruits, tree nuts, vegetables, nursery crops, dried fruits, horticulture, and including floriculture. KDA has appointed other inheritors to use the funds further.

Market Segmentation

Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry are bifurcated based on type and shape.

The type segment consists of fruits and vegetables. Based on the species, the fruit segment is anticipated to take the lead in the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The fruits are then segregated into apples, apricots, pineapples, bananas, cherries, among others. The fruits are expected to produce apricots with an increase in growth rate of 8.06%.

In addition, the vegetables segment is also segmented into such as tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, garlic, and many others.

Moreover, the global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables industry is also classified based on its form into powders, pellets, and others.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America might sustain its control over the forecast period. The North American region is anticipated to reach a valuation of $12.32 Billion over 2023 and grow with a CAGR of 7.69% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The development of the North America region is likely driven by several factors, including the growth of technological advancement in the North American dehydrated fruit and vegetable market. In addition, the existence of major manufacturers in North America should be one of the most important factors for market growth.

However, it is also estimated that the Asia Pacific region will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

