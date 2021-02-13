Global Diesel Power Engine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

Global Diesel Power Engine Market is valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Diesel engine is internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. Diesel power engine converts fuels chemical energy into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. Diesel power engines are used in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential. The lower demand and impact from changes in dealer inventories due to COVID-19 impacts the global diesel power engine market. Various organization witnessed high challenges due to coronavirus pandemic, resulting decline in revenue and layoff/job cuts. The rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power, growing commercial sector investments and increasing urbanization and industrialization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in April 2019, Cummins India Limited launched K38 series – 910 kVA prime diesel generator sets in India. This series has high volume coolant system which make ‘K38 series’ generating sets, more reliable and durable. However, high fuel and operation & maintenance costs and competition from alternative energy sources is the major factor restraining the growth of global Diesel Power Engine market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Diesel Power Engine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing population, urbanization and increased standard of living coupled with industrialization, contribute to growing electricity demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Caterpillar
Cummins
Wärtsilä
Rolls-Royce Holdings
Volvo Penta
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Doosan Infracore
Yanmar Holdings
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Operation:
Standby
Prime /Continuous
Peak Shaving
By Power Rating:
Below 0.5 MW
0.5–1 MW
1.0–2 MW
2.0–5 MW
Above 5 MW
By Speed:
Below 720 rpm
720–1000 rpm
Above 1000 rpm
By End- User:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Diesel Power Engine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors