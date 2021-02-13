Global Food Safety Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global food safety testing market is booming and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2015 and 2025, accruing voluminously by 2025.

The food safety testing market share is growing constantly at the rapid pace; mainly due to the growing concerns for food contamination and the burgeoning food & beverage sector. Validating the product quality and ingredient authenticity is a paramount concern for the F&B industry. Also, confirmation that food does not contain ingredients unacceptable to certain ethnic groups is highly important. Testing facilities should be able to trust their technology so that consumers can trust the labeling on food.

Factors substantiating the market growth include the stringent food safety regulations, the increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks, and spreading consumer awareness towards food safety and its implications. Simultaneously, the trend of globalization in food supply trade is expected to create huge traction in the food safety testing market further.

Inadequate cooking, poor handling, and improper storage systems lead to contamination. Besides, the factors such as the requirement of implementation of quality measures in the bakery products, dried processed products, ready to eat meals, infant diet, and preserved & canned food products owing to its easy contaminant retention nature drives the market growth to an extent.

Furthermore, augmented import and export activities provide impetus to the market growth, resulting in the food supply trade globalization that increases contaminant level due to the inadequate control and monitoring. Also, the increasing adulteration level to improve product shelf life along with some significant entities such as Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP), and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) support the market growth.

However, lack of awareness of manufacturers on the food regulations due to which they overlook to perform food safety testing is likely to impede the market growth.

Global Food Safety Testing Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Contaminants Detection : Comprises Pathogens, GMOs, Pesticides, and Toxins, among others.

By Testing Technology : Natural (plants & animals) and Synthetic among others.

By Food Type: Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Fruit & Vegetables, and Processed Foods, among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

The subsegment – Pathogens, By Contaminants Detections accounts for a significant market share followed by GMOs which hold a considerable market share.

Global Food Safety Testing Market – Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region accounts for the largest market for food safety testing. Owing to some of the burgeoning sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and personal care in the region, the market is expected to at more than a 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the demanding research and development initiatives are expected to create a substantial revenue pocket. Factors substantiating the market growth include high healthcare expenditures and substantial investments in the R&D activities in the field of healthcare.

