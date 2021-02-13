Global Mayonnaise Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Global Mayonnaise Market is usually made from Oil, Egg Yolks, Vinegar and Seasonings. However, from the last few years, mayonnaise is made from eggless ingredients since it is preferred by vegan and allergic to egg population. Egg-free mayonnaise contains soy or pea protein instead of lecithin in egg yolk. Rising demand for mayonnaise due to fast food and ready to eat foods is driving the growth of the mayonnaise from last few years across the globe. Application of mayonnaise for salad dressing and processed food is increasing at a significant rate, especially, in developed countries.

Egg-free alternatives are also available for vegans and those allergic to eggs, which has increased the consumption of mayonnaise in the global market. Improving distribution network of mayonnaise manufacturers is influencing the sales of mayonnaise across the globe. However, intense competition among the key players may hamper the new entrants in the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.6% of mayonnaise market during the forecast period 2017-2024.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Mayonnaise Market are Delicacy Foods (Cyprus), Unilever (U.K.), Marina Foods, Inc. (U.S.), ADM Antwerp (Belgium), Solo Foods (South Africa), Paradise Food Ltd (U.K.) and AR Brands (South Africa)

Industry Segments

Mayonnaise market is segmented based on raw material such as egg, eggless, and others. Mayonnaise made from eggs is dominating the market whereas, mayonnaise made from eggless raw material is expected to grow at a substantial rate.

Based on specialty food type, the mayonnaise market is segmented into gluten-free, kosher, organic, vegan, GMO- free, and others. Growing inclination of consumers towards plant-based products is boosting the demand for organic mayonnaise segment.

Based on the packaging, mayonnaise market is segmented into bottles, sachets, jar, and others. Among all, bottles packaging is dominating the market, whereas sachets are expected to grow at a higher rate in the coming years.

Based on distribution channel, mayonnaise market is segmented into store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel is dominating the market based on one stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

Global Mayonnaise Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe held the major market share followed by North America owing to increasing application of mayonnaise for salad dressing and for ready to eat foods. The inclination of consumers towards fast foods have helped mayonnaise gain popularity in North America. Changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries like India and China are boosting the mayonnaise market at a substantial rate in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing use of mayonnaise in different cuisines is growing the mayonnaise market in rest of the world.

