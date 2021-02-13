Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

The Global Cold Brew Coffee Marketis estimated to be valued at USD 507.93 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period. Cold brew coffee is a coffee variant which is brewed with room temperature or cold water for 12 to 24 hours. This coffee variant offers a milder flavor than regular roasted coffee due to the addition of cold water. Presently, market players are increasing their product portfolio by launching ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew coffee and infusing it with nitrogen to provide smooth, low acidic, and unique silky mouthfeel.

Segmentation

The global cold brew coffee market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the market has been divided into arabica, robusta, and others.

In terms of category, the global cold brew coffee market has been bifurcated into traditional and decaf.

Based on distribution channel, the global cold brew coffee market has been classified as store-based and non-store-based.

Market Players

Market Research Future recognizes 1degreeC Pte. Ltd (Singapore), Venice Cold Brew, LLC (US), Julius Meinl Industrieholding GmbH (Austria), ZoZozial Coffee Roasters ApS (Denmark), Grady’s Cold Brew (US), Station Cold Brew Company (Canada), Starbucks Corporation (US), Sandows London Limited (UK), Red Thread Coffee Co. (US), Wandering Bear Coffee (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Califia Farms LP (US), JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg), Lucky Jack, LLC (US), High Brew Coffee (US), La Colombe Torrefaction, Inc. (US), Groundwork Coffee Company Inc. (US), KonaRed Corp (US), Slingshot Coffee Co. (US), and Seaworth Coffee Co. (US) as the key players in the global cold brew coffee market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cold brew coffee market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2018. It is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.62% during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market is expected to register a growth rate of 10% from 2019 to 2025 . The surge in demand for on-the-go beverages is projected to propel the growth of the global cold brew coffee market.

