Global Green Ammonia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

Global Green Ammonia Market is valued approximately at USD 9.52 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 53.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Green ammonia production is where the process of making ammonia is 100% renewable and carbon-free. Contrasting from conventional ammonia, which is manufactured using natural gas as feedstock, green ammonia is made by using solar/wind/hydropower to produce electricity that then feeds an electrolyser to extract hydrogen from water, while nitrogen is separated from air using an air separation unit. Increasing investments in green fuel and large-scale green energy plans drive the green Ammonia market. Furthermore, growing governmental stringency towards reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from traditional ammonia methods propels the attention towards green ammonia. Moreover, ammonia is extensively used in multiple end-use industries namely, fertilizers, dyes, fabrics, explosives and pesticides. The extensive use of Ammonia in these industries and the parallel shift towards green ammonia drives the market growth. Worldwide, about 72% of the total ammonia is fashioned from natural gas by means of the steam reforming process. This fallouts in high level of carbon dioxide discharges. However, Higher preliminary capital requirements for green ammonia plant set-up impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, use of ammonia as a maritime fuel presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 protocols has lowered the limit of sulfur in transportation oil utilized in onboard ships to 0.5% m/m (mass by mass). This will result in transition towards higher quality marine fuels, which will bring growth opportunities for the green ammonia market.

The regional analysis of global Green Ammonia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extensive use of ammonia and stringent government regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as booming chemical production and rising focus towards renewable energy production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Ammonia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

thyssenkruppNel

MAN Energy Solutions

Green Hydrogen Systems

McPhy Energy

Electrochaea

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Uniper

Yara International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

By End User:

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Green Ammonia Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

