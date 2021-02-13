Global Healthy Smoothies Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Overview

Increasing demand for smoothies in a Global Covid-19 Impact on Healthy Smoothies Market coupled with health benefits associated with the product is growing the market for healthy smoothies at an incremental pace. Escalating demand for functional beverages is

driving the market for healthy smoothies’ market. Change in lifestyle, increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages, and increasing awareness for health benefits associated with healthy smoothies have raised the demand for healthy smoothie on a global level. Innovation in flavours and the packaging of the product have encouraged the market to grow at a fast pace.

It has been witnessed that consumers are demanding more for convenience beverages to boost their energy, which is driving the growth of healthy smoothies’ industry. Moreover, increasing health conscious population is also having a positive impact on the growth of this market. Rise in disposable income and change in consumption pattern among the consumers is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing working population demand “on-the-go” beverages for instant intake of energy to the body.

Key Players Review

Owing to rise in health consciousness among the consumers on a global level, the demand for healthy smoothie has gained massive growth. Based on this, the established manufacturers in the global healthy smoothie market have undergone high R&D investments to boost their product quality and introduce wide range of product-line. Moreover, new players are expected to enter into the market owing to escalating demand for the product from the consumers end. The key strategy followed by key players majorly includes product innovations followed by innovative packaging and promotional activities.

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Healthy Smoothies Market Report are Smoothie King (U.S.), Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (U.S.), BARFRESH Food Group (U.S.), Innocent Drinks (U.K.), MTY Food Group (Canada), CRUSSH Juice Bars (Australia), and Freshens (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segments

Healthy Smoothie Industry is divided into type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Type: Fresh and Processed

Based on Packaging material: Paper, Glass, Plastic, Metal and Others

Based on Distribution channel: Store based, and Non-store based

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Global Covid-19 Impact on Healthy Smoothies Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global healthy smoothie market is witnessed to be highly dominated by North America owing to growing demand for functional beverages and energy booster “on-the-go” drinks from this region. Europe is also having a prominent share in the global healthy smoothie market. Also, APAC is the fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Moreover, the consumption of healthy smoothie in countries like India and Brazil is expected to grow in upcoming years.

