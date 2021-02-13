Global Operational Technology Security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

The global operational technology (OT) security market was valued at USD 200.0 million in 2018 and is presumed to exhibit a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 3,531.0 million by 2025. The geographical analysis of the global operational technology (OT) security market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the OT security market; this growth can be attributed to the presence of tier I vendors and early adoption of security solutions associated with highly skilled expertise. Additionally, the US is expected to dominate the market owing to the need for OT security solutions due to the increasing number of cyberattacks, and adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology.

Europe accounted for the second spot in the global OT security market in terms of market size. The European market has been divided into the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the European market; growth here can be attributed to an increase in demand from automotive companies. Whereas, the UK is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of the European market is due to the adoption of smart factories, connected ecosystems, and increase in access to data in hybrid cloud environments.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2019 to 2025. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to the increasing demand from discrete manufacturing companies. However, Japan is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the OT security market during the assessment period. The market growth can be attributed to large-scale adoption of ICS security solutions in oil and gas industries for protecting the network infrastructure, applications, and other critical infrastructure. However, lack of technical expertise, interoperability issues, and dependence on legacy systems likely to hinder the Middle East and Africa and South America OT security market.

Market Highlights

The global OT security market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, industry, and region.

Based on component, the global OT security market has been bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 whereas, the services segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR. The solution segment has been further categorized into OT network segmentation, OT endpoint security, and anomaly detection, incident response and reporting segments. Additionally, the services segment has been sub-divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been categorized into consulting services, deployment and implementation services, and other support services. The professional services segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 whereas managed services segment is projected to exhibit the higher CAGR.

