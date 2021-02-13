Global Key management as a service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

The market for key management as a service is estimated to grow at a 31.22% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of key management as a service market has been done for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Norway, Benelux, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and South Africa) and South America (Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina).

North America is currently dominating the global key management as a service market. The US, followed by Canada is currently leading the market as the country has been the earliest adopter of this technology. Additionally, well-established infrastructure, developed economy, and availability of skilled experts are driving the growth of key management as a service market in the US. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region focused on developing key management solutions to offer enhanced security features to the end-users is contributing to the growth of key management as a service market in the region.

is the second highest contributor in terms of market share in the global key as a service market. Enterprises across the UK, Germany, Spain, and Norway, among others, are witnessing significant adoption of KMaaS owing to the need to safeguard their respective sensitive data and enhance the overall efficiency. Furthermore, due to the stringent regulations set by the European government such as GDPR, the demand for KMaaS has increased significantly in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global key management as a service market. Growing adoption of the cloud-based services and government initiatives supporting digitalization across countries have increased the demand for key management solutions. Furthermore, growing number of SMEs across the region which demands cloud-based key management services is further contributing to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to grow at a steady pace in key management as a service market. Growing demand across enterprises in the region to ensure data security and reduce the risk of data breach is increasing the demand of KMaaS in the region.

Key players

MRFR has considered IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Thales eSecurity (France), Oracle Corporation (US), Equinix, Inc. (US), Alibaba (China), Egnyte (US), Ciphercloud (US), Google (US), Keynexus (US), Sepior ApS (Denmark), Unbound Tech (Israel), and Box (US) as some of the key players in the global key management as a service market.

ALSO READ: http://www.24article.com/compactness-of-cmos-image-sensor-to-stimulate-the-image-sensor-market-analysis-sars-cov-2-covid-19.html

