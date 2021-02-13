Global Liquid Biofuels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Liquid Biofuels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Liquid Biofuels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Archer Daniel Midland
Renewable Energy Group
Novozymes
Neste Oil
Bunge Limited
Wilmar International Limited
Louis Dreyfus Company
Royal DSM
Green Plain Renewable
Future Fuel Corporation
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ethanol
Biodiesel
Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Transportation
Electricity Generation
Heat Generation
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Liquid Biofuels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid Biofuels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid Biofuels in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Liquid Biofuels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Liquid Biofuels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Liquid Biofuels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Biofuels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.