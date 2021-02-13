Global Automated Material Handling Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights in its latest research report that the global automated material handling market 2020 is projected to rise tremendously over the review period, achieving a significant market valuation and a substantial CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Such equipment has evolved rapidly in recent years, with the adoption of technology has undergone many significant transformations. Clearly, producers are the driving forces for making such improvements happen. Taking into account the three goals, they have set up a variety of automated equipment such as cranes, conveyors, elevators, lift and lift truck track cranes, stackers, bridge cranes and monorails, port cranes and helicopter lifts, etc. In this field, technical advances have slowly taken advantage of practical and cost-effective approaches leading to the automation of such equipment. These innovations have unprecedentedly accompanied their market value, making these devices accessible and widely adopted.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Schaefer Holding International (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), Dematic (U.S.), Mecalux (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (U.S.), Swisslog AG (Switzerland), BEUMER Group (Germany), Kardex (Switzerland), Intelligrated (U.S.), among others.

Segmental Analysis

· Segmentation by Operation has been done into storage & transportation, assembly, waste management, Packaging & distribution, among others.

· Segmentation by Software & Services comprises Services- (training, Maintenance & Repairs, and software up-gradation), Software (WMS- Warehouse management system, and TMS- Transportation management system).

· Segmentation by Application includes healthcare, foods & beverages, automotive, e-commerce, chemicals, semiconductors, aviation, and electronics, among others.

· Segmentation by Automated Equipment comprises automated cranes, Automated guided vehicles, robotics systems, conveyors, automated storage and retrieval system, among others.

Regional Outlook

The global market geographic synopsis was analyzed in four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Automated Material Handling industry because of the presence of numerous manufacturing plants in the various countries in the region. Most of the APAC nations are in their phase of development and are thus open to foreign investors, thereby enabling the production unit in these countries to be accessible to multidomain international players. The Asia-Pacific area is also expected to expand significantly in Equipment for Power Quality (PQE) space. Furthermore, automated material handling enables material processing and production, particularly in the e-commerce market.

