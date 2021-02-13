Global Sound Masking System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

A sound masking system refers to a standalone system that comprises hardware module, speakers, adaptive sensors, and amplifiers which adds the unobtrusive sounds to an environment for masking unwanted disruptive noises. Workplace acoustics has become one of the most vital elements for an enterprise for the rising productivity, privacy, and comfort of employees. Hence, installation of sound masking systems in the workplace has enabled speech privacy of workforces in the open, and private offices. The ambient sound level becomes more uniform, hence preventing undesirable conversations and other noise distractions. This has enabled fewer distractions and allows employees the ability able for concentrating better, hence, providing better results and increasing productivity.

As per the MRFR analysis, the global sound masking systems market is expected to record moderate growth during the forecast period. An increasing need for smart spaces and buildings in the work environment, need for high-quality ceiling tiles, advancements in building systems such as quieter HVAC systems, enhanced design techniques for lowering the ambient background sound. Apart from that, need for additional speech privacy are other factors that are driving the global sound masking system market over the forecast period.

The global sound masking system is estimated to expand at 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period, as per the latest MRFR analysis. MRFR, in this latest report has suggested that the global sound masking system is expected to garner a market revenue valuation of USD 171.38 million in 2025. However, the global sound masking system market is anticipated to witness a hindrance in growth due to a number of factors. Lack of awareness regarding sound masking systems among the small and medium-sized enterprises and high installation costs are restraining growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The global sound masking system market is segmented by type, application, and region. Based on type, the global sound masking system market is segmented into non-networked and networked. The networked segment accounted for the larger share of the market at the beginning of the forecast period. On the other hand, the non-networked segment is anticipated to register 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global sound masking system market is segmented into hotels, offices, hospitals & healthcare, and education. The offices segment held the largest share of the global sound masking system market of 36.1% in 2018. On the other hand, hospitals and healthcare is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the review period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global sound masking system market is segmented into the regions of the US, Europe, China, Japan, India, South-East Asia, Central and South America, and the rest of the world. Among these, the US was noted to hold the second-largest share of the market at the beginning of the forecast period. It was valued at USD 20.82 million in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the estimate period. Growth of this region is attributable to the rising adoption of sound masking system by small & medium enterprises and rapid technological advancements in the region.

Furthermore, a rising need for sound masking systems in different end-user industries like BFSI, education sectors, and healthcare are expected to drive the regional market during the assessment period. Also, due to the presence of major market giants in the region is also supplementing market growth over the forecast period.

