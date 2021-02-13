Global Voltage Calibrator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

The global voltage calibrator market is poised to have a favorable growth at 6.49% CAGR over the predicted years (2018-2023). The voltage calibrator put merely, is a device that is utilized for measuring, testing and also regulation methods for setting and verifying test installations as well as instrumentation. It is being widely used across different industry verticals including semiconductors, aerospace and defense, automotive and others as it ensures product quality and reliability. These calibrators require after sale services namely repair, recalibration and maintenance services which retains the voltage calibration’s integrity thereby allowing a smooth and hassle-free functioning of many applications.

There are ample factors that is boosting the growth of the voltage calibrator market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing consumer demand for power-efficient and smart devices, various benefits that it offers such as reliability, durability, lightweight and high-performance, increasing use of voltage calibrators in various electronic device manufacturing process, increasing distributor networks across the globe that offer voltage calibrators to various end-users and growing significance of electronic calibration for getting higher quality product. On the contrary, soaring initial investment of voltage and current calibrators is likely to impede the growth of the voltage calibrator market over the predicted years.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the voltage calibrator market on the basis of component, type, vertical and end user.

Based on type the voltage calibrator market is segmented into bench type and handheld. Of these, the bench type segment will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years.

Based on component, the voltage calibrator market is segmented into services and product. Of these, services will domineer the market over the predicted years.

Based on end user, the voltage calibrator market is segmented into research and field.

Based on vertical, the voltage calibrator market is segmented into utilities, aerospace and defense, healthcare and pharmaceutical, semiconductor, telecommunication and IT and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the voltage calibrator market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, Africa), Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Of these, North America will have precedence over others in the market over the predicted years. This region has well-developed utility sector and semiconductor sector especially in Canada and the US that boosts the use of voltage calibrator device. A good number of manufacturers are present in the US such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Valhalla Scientific Inc., Extech Instruments, REED Instruments, and others. North America is followed by Asia Pacific with regards to revenue generation taking into consideration the various manufacturers present in this area. Moreover, voltage calibrators are utilized in semiconductor industries that is developing at an immensely high pace in this region. Thus, the voltage calibrator market in the APAC region has the second major share.

