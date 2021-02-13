Global Articulated Robot Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Articulated robots are humanoid robots whose arms have a couple of rotary joints. These robots are specially designed to make the industrial manufacturing process fast and precise. They are used across the industries in various applications, including material handling, welding, load/unload, lifting, assembly, and processing, among others.

Offering production efficiency to industries with their capability to handle object that is too heavy and unsafe for humans to handle articulated robots perform all complex task on behalf of humans. Articulated robots offer more accurate outputs than manual labor; as a result, the uptake of articulated robots in production has led to an increase in product quality.

Articulated robots also offer reduced production cost as overall cost for implementation of articulated robots is less compared to manual labor. Due to their flexibility, it is easier to do process changeovers with articulated robots. Resultantly, the global articulated robots market is growing rapidly. Moreover, the increasing adoption of articulated robots in small and medium enterprises is escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the enormous traction, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global articulated robot market is projected to garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering a staggering CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Additional factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing demand for automation across the industries such as EMS (electronic manufacturing services), automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others. Also, the industrial revolution 4.0 is set to boost the global articulated robot market.

On the flipside, factors such high initial cost of the articulated robots and complexities of their installation are restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, growing applications of articulated robots in autonomous warehouse and logistics industry would support the growth of the articulated robots market.

Global Articulated Robot Market – Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report, the market is segmented into five key dynamics:

By Component : Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Payload Capacity : Low, Medium, High, and Heavy.

By Application : Material Handling, Welding, Load/Unload, Bin Picking, Assembly, Processing, Washing, and Painting among others.

By Industry Vertical : Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Metals & Machinery, Chemicals, Rubber, & Plastics, Precision Engineering & Optics, and Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Articulated Robot Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region heading with the huge advancement in robotics dominates the global articulated robot market. The presence of key players in the region such as Yaskawa, Fanuc, and Toshiba acts as a key tailwind pushing the growth of the market. Besides, factors such as the growing industrialization and production, especially in countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the articulated robot market in the region.

Rapidly emerging countries in the APAC region such as India and China are increasingly investing in the development of these robots and the manufacturing processes. India has the maximum potential to grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as the rapid economic growth increased R&D activities, and the demand for new autonomous technology from the burgeoning sectors such as automotive and aircraft are propelling the regional market.

