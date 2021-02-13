Global Digital Badges Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Digital badges are a representation of an award or achievement in recognition of skills or milestones that an individual has gained over a period of time. These badges are used in education, gaming, and other enterprises to help acknowledge skills and encourage an individual to reach the next achievement. Market Research Future has carefully reviewed the global digital badge market for the projection period from 2018 to 2023. MRFR’s calculations suggest that the market is likely to grow at a highly optimistic CAGR of 18.34% during the review period.

Digital badges help individuals track accomplishments at every skill level and behave like small goals that users can work up. These badges are often equivalent to physical badges. Applications of these badges can be found in gaming, retail, and education. The key function of digital badges is to provide motivation. Digital badges encourage individuals to meet smaller goals which then further motivate them to achieve other goals.

In education, this can encourage learning. In gaming and professional settings, it can encourage participation. A good example of this was in 2016, where IBM used Open Badges to launch a global training initiative and saw a drastic increase in employee participation. Badges can also be used to provide recognition. For all these reasons and more, digital badges have grown increasingly popular and are being innovatively adopted to encourage individual participation, collaboration, and other functions.

presence of poor IT infrastructure in developing regions is expected to hinder growth of the global digital badges market. However, increasing online certification is encouraging of adoption of digital badges and has also helped older employees cope with the advancement of technology by using game theory.

Market Segmentation

The global digital badges market has been segmented on the basis of participation badges, recognition badges, achievement badges, certification badges, and contribution badges. Growing online certification has boosted the use of certification digital badges.

End-users of digital badges have been segmented into education, corporate, retail, transportation, gaming, and others. The Education segment consists of K-12 and higher studies. While the corporate segment has been further sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global digital badges market consist of key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The Rest of the World includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, the North American market has captured the largest share of the market. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The increasing competition for better job opportunities has encouraged working professionals to take up online certifications, thus driving the demand for digital badges. Moreover, enterprises are encouraging employees to include certifications which are further driving digital badges in the region. The U.S is the leading country-level market due to the vast number of certification providers present in the country.

Meanwhile, the European market is expected to witness growth with a similar pattern as that of North America. Growing adoption of online education is expected to drive the European market. U.K and Italy are the leading country-level markets in the region.

