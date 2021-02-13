Global Outdoor Umbrellas Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

Scope of the Report:

Outdoor Umbrellas are mainly classified into the following types: Wall Mounted Umbrellas, Centre Pole Umbrellas and Offset Pole Umbrellas. Offset Pole Umbrellas is the most widely used type which takes up about 47.37% of the total in 2017 in Australia.

Outdoor Umbrellas have Commercial and Residential applications. And Commercial applications was the most widely used area which took up about 72.68% of the Australian total in 2017.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Umbrellas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Umbrellas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shelta

Revolvashade

GALE Pacific (Coolaroo)

MDT

Caravita

ZHENGTE

Made in the Shade

MakMax Australia

UltraShade Umbrellas

Tropicover

Flexshade

Skyspan Umbrellas

TUUCI

Shadowspec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Umbrellas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Umbrellas, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Umbrellas in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor Umbrellas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor Umbrellas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outdoor Umbrellas market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Umbrellas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

