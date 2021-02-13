Global Core HR Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

Core HR Software, as the name suggests manages the HR database for the employees typically comprising of employee personal information, benefits enrolment and income tax withholding, etc. In addition, maintaining and tracking the training and certifications, and performance evaluations of employees, the Core HR Software, also provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, offering various benefits like document control and security.

Over the recent years, this Software has started to pick up, gaining exponential market traction; mainly owing to the globalization & increasing industrialization worldwide that has led to the increasing automation in the field of HR. This has also encouraged small and medium enterprises to automate the HR processes by rapidly adopting the software. Resultantly escalating the market of Core HR Software on the global platform.

Acknowledging the prominence and the value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR), has recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2023. According to MRFR, the Global Core HR Software market is expected to worth USD 11 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9% during the review period (2017-2023).

The Core HR Software Market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the cloud and mobile deployment. Other factors propelling the market growth include the increasing pollution, growing urbanization & industrialization coupled with the growing economic conditions. The Emergence of the new tools in the Core HR software like candidate searching, advertisement management, along with the linking-up with social networking sites like Facebook and LinkedIn etc., in turn, contribute to the growth of HR software market to an extent.

On the other hand, rapidly increasing incidents of cybercrime which may harm data security are restricting the market growth. Besides, the complexity of software increases as the size of organization increase, this is another factor that might present challenges to the Core HR software market growth during the anticipated period. However, the technological advancement that would take place in this span of next six years would certainly offer solutions/update/ enhancement required to rule out the shortfalls the software is having currently.

Core HR Software Market Segmentation

The core HR software market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, transportation, media, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing and government. The government segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the considerable workforce that it employs and will require a software to manage all the documents. Pension management and succession planning software’s can be very useful for government processes.

The prominent players in the Core HR Software market are – Automatic Data Processing (U.S.), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.), CoreHR (Ireland), Employwise (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Paychex, Inc. (U.S.), Paycom Software, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Workday, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

