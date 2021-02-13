Global Programmatic Advertising Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Programmatic advertising is sailing relentlessly on a disruptive ride backed by the latest technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, digital OOH and voice search gaining the attention of advertisers. The promised push from 5G to programmatic advertising, the marketers are on the lookout for anything in the space that can benefit them in the near future.

By far, programmatic advertising is considered to be the most vital component of advertising technology. It is helping the whole adtech fraternity detect any aspect that can gain traction in the next few years. It is expected to be the default media trading technique in the advertising world.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3134

Chief Factors Boosting the Market Growth

People everywhere are almost addicted to their phones and carry them constantly throughout the day, and at night, keep them besides their beds. Mobile phones are anticipated to give rise to a substantial opportunity for the programmatic advertising market. With the rapid growth in the mobile market, mobile advertising can garner immense traction backed by the mounting demand for highly advanced technology. Mobiles are gradually replacing desktops and are being called the first screen programmatic technology, rapidly making its way into mobile phones. The emergence of the latest ways as well as tools that help monitor and measure the required data on mobile devices is leading to great prospects for programmatic mobile video. For instance, at present, Facebook is playing an important role in the growth of mobile programmatic.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1428129

Almost every industry sector around the world is wholeheartedly embracing digitalization and is continually adopting digital technologies as well as devices to bring about advancements in business processes and also give rise to revenue generating opportunities. This rising adoption of digital devices among clients as well as their customers in order to share data amongst each other creates a solid platform for programmatic advertising and leads to significant market growth all over the world.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/614386632505917440/programmatic-advertising-market-its-a-virtual

Increasing popularity of social media services is a crucial growth booster in the programmatic advertising market. Almost every prominent social platform today offers a variety of programmatic advertising options. Programmatic offers a host of benefits via social media channels since the marketers are able to run highly effective campaigns with automated buying and reach the target audience with relevant messages using social media. For instance, Red Bull targets videos using the Twitter feeds of those individuals that have viewed extreme sports sites. This platform helps the marketers bid on the influencer ads in a programmatic way and that too in real time. The marketers are then able to buy the influencers’ content on their blog pages, websites as well as social media pages.

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@market-newsflash/dVLTThHZj

Europe has a high density of population and some strong economies like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) that make it a lucrative market. The growth of the European market has been anticipated on the basis of various factors, the major one being the presence of several key market players in. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific has been expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. In this region, mobile videos have been projected to contribute faster growth of revenue backed by video advertising in countries such as China, India, and Japan. However, the market growth can hit breaks in some Asian countries because some regions are not fully equipped with internet and the sufficient IT infrastructure capable of aiding e-commerce industry. With many countries still being cash-based economies, China, India, and Japan remain top choices for e-commerce industry and market.

Key Players

The key players in the global programmatic advertising market include Adobe Marketing Cloud (USA), Adroll (USA), AdReady (USA), Centro, Inc. (USA), Choozle (USA), DataXu (USA), DoubleClick (USA), Outbrain (USA), PulsePoint, Inc. (the USA), and Rubicon Project (USA).

ALSO READ: http://www.24article.com/programmatic-advertising-market-its-a-virtual-world-and-ads-are-ruling-the-roost.html

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/