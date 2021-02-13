The global Cylinder Liner market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cylinder Liner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cylinder Liner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cylinder Liner in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cylinder Liner manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cummins

Mahle

GKN

KSPG

Melling

TPR

Westwood Cylinder Liners

NPR of Europe

Darton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dry Cylinder Liner

Wet Cylinder Liner

Segment by Application

Automobile

Engineering Machinery

Other

