Global Plastic Packaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Plastic Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Plastic Packaging market is segmented into

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Segment by Application, the Plastic Packaging market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Medical

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Plastic Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Plastic Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis

Plastic Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Plastic Packaging business, the date to enter into the Plastic Packaging market, Plastic Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Amcor Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Amcor

Basf

Huhtamaki

Mondi

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products

Saint-Gobain

