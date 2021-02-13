Performance Fabric Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

This report focuses on Performance Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Performance Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDupont

Hexcel

Sigmatex

Toray

Royal Tencate

Joyson Safety Systems

Omnova

Spradling International

Invista

Milliken

W.L. Gore & Associates

Teijin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coated fabrics

Polyamide

High-tenacity polyester

Composite fabrics

Aramid

Others

Segment by Application

Defense & public safety

Construction

Fire-fighting

Aerospace & automotive

Sports apparel

Others

