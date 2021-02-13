Globle Farm Tires market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The global Farm Tires market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Farm Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Farm Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Farm Tires in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Farm Tires manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BKT Tires
Bridgestone
Continental AG
Michelin
Firestone
Mitas Tires
TBC Corp
Titan International
Trelleborg AB
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Bias Tire
Radial Tire
Segment by Application
Tractors
Harvesters
Other