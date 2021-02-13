Global Sandalwood Oil Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Categories
About Sandalwood Oil

 

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil extracted from a small tropical tree known as Santalum album. It is usually available in a pale yellow or golden yellow color and has a woody floral fragrance.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sandalwood oil market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the period 2018-2022.

 

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandalwood oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

 

Technavio’s report, Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited
  • Katyani Exports
  • NARESH INTERNATIONAL
  • Quintis
  • R K – Essential Oils Company
  • Santanol

 

Market driver

  • Numerous benefits offered by sandalwood oil
Market challenge

  • High price of sandalwood
Market trend

  • Rising demand for aromatherapy
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

