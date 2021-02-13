Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

Database Management System is one of computer software application that interacts with the user, capture and analyzes data. Some of the factors such as improved data sharing, data security, backup and recovery, among others are driving the global market of database management systems. DBMS helps to manage data efficiently and allows users to perform multiple tasks easily such as retrieval of data, sharing and transfer. Due to increased security proliferation, organizations are upgrading their traditional data management systems and investing heavily in the field of R&D and DBMS to protect and safeguard confidential information.

The need of deployment such as Cloud-based solution showing rapid growth in recent years and is expected to be a primary driver over the forecast period due to its low cost and benefit, however, factors such as high cost of components as well as appointment of technical staff are some of the major restraints which is likely to hamper the market growth over the period of time.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Database Management System- Oracle Corporation (U.S), Embarcadero Technologies (U.S), SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S), MarkLogic (U.S), Hewlett-Packard (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Amazon WebServices (Washington), EnterpriseDB (U.S), InterSystems (U.S), Cloudera (U.S), among others.

Some other players in this market are MariaDB Corporation, Teradata among others.

DBMS is being adopted globally with very rapid pace. Growing industrialization and high cost incurring in process of maintaining a self-database systems by companies are some of the important factor which is supporting the high adoption of on cloud DBMS. Industries such as BFSI, IT and Healthcare which deals with confidential soft data and digital content in very high amount are playing major role in the growth of this market. The Database Management System enables a large amount of users to access the data and makes it ideal for accessibility in any organization. With advance security features, DBMS also helps to stop the unauthorized access which is also a major factor in the growth. Emerging database technologies such as column based database software, NoSQL database, and database as a service platforms are some of the major trends which is expected to lead the market.

The Database Management System is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8% between the years 2016 to 2022 and estimated to reach at market size of ~$63 billion by end of year 2022.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

