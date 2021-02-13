Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

About Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV)
Electric sports utility vehicles (e-SUVs) are the SUVs that are integrated with a combination of ICE and electric powertrain or all-electric powertrain. These vehicles are not only equipped with ICE but also feature electric motors and components, which increases their driving range.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- AUDI
- BMW
- Porsche
- Tesla
- Toyota Motor
- Volvo Car
Market driver
- Increase in volume sales of SUVs
Market challenge
- High cost of ownership
Market trend
- Emergence of new all-electric SUVs concept in the EV market
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
