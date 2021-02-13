Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot-Assisted Surgical System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

Renishaw Plc

Varian

Accuray

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Health robotics S.R.L

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

KUKA AG

Mazor Robotics

Medtronic plc

THINK Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Transenterix, Verb Surgical

Titan Medical

Microbot Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Neurology

Orthopedics robotic systems

Laparoscopy

Special Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robot-Assisted Surgical System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robot-Assisted Surgical System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robot-Assisted Surgical System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

