Global Native Starches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Market Insight

Global Native Starches Market are starch granules isolated from plant source used as binders, texturizers, thickeners, stabilizers and setting agents. It is an essential ingredient for the food industry found

in huge range of food products, as it improves the nutritional and sensory quality of food. In the food industry, starches are used as a thickener, gelling agent, or as a stabilizer to manufacture snacks, meat products, fruit juices and other food products. Due to its low cost, easy availability, native starch is extensively used in various non-food applications. There is rise in demand from the personal care industry; native starches are widely used in personal care products, in cream emulsions, as talc substitutes, bio-degradable packaging material, and others.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Native Starches Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.) and Roquette Frères (France). Among many others.

The native starch market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Regional Analysis

Native Starches Market is in the entire world; to name few regions where this market exist are China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these APAC has the major market share followed by North America. Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to increasing demand for natural and organic food additive. Due to the cheap raw materials & low production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations Asia-Pacific region is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries in European and North American region.

Segments

The global Native Starches Market has been divided into Source, Form, Application and Region.

On the Basis of Source: Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato and others

On the Basis of Application: Food & Beverages (Confectionery, Processed food, Beverages, and Others), Non-Food (Corrugating & Paper making, Pharmaceutical, textiles, Personal Care, and Others)

On the Basis of Form: Powder, Gel and others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.