Global Industrial Sugar Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Due to the diverse applications of industrial sugar across various sectors, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Industrial Sugar Market Size Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving billion dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Application of industrial sugar across various sectors majorly including confectionery, bakery and beverages have promoted the high growth of industrial sugar globally. Sugar imparts energy to the body and absorbs quickly. High demand for sweetened bakery products has also added fuel to the market growth of industrial sugar market. Growth of the sweetened beverage market has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector. However, escalating market demand for sugar substitutes based on increasing health awareness is projected to propel the high market growth of this sector.

Increasing disposable income and technology advancements for advanced sugar processing and extraction techniques have given a boost to this market. Confectionery based application of industrial sugar is also experiencing a surge based on which the demand is escalating. However, the growth of natural sweeteners market including sweeteners such as stevia might confine the growth of industrial sugar market. Rising health consciousness among the consumers and scientifically proved link between sugar consumption and obesity has turned out to be a major hindrance to this market.

Latest Industry Updates

Nov 2017 To expand their production capacity, Rogers Sugar Inc. acquired L.B. Maple Treat Corporation which is one of the leading players in the private label maple syrup bottling and distribution.

Aug 2017 E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited; one of the leading players in sugar market of India has announced to expand their sugar production capacity in order to meet the global rising demand for sugars.

Global Industrial Sugar Market – Competitive Analysis

Established key players in the global industrial sugar market are identified to be focusing highly on increasing their production capacity in order to retain their market position. New players are also observed to enter the market based on the lucrative opportunities to generate high revenues. High emphasis is given onto the R&D sector where the players are identified to invest hugely on process and product innovations as well as improvisations. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The key players profiled in industrial sugar are Suedzucker AG (Germany), British Sugar plc. (U.K), Tereos S.A. (France), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Rogers Sugar Inc. (Canada), Michigan Sugar Company (U.S.), Guangxi Guitang Co Ltd (China), Bannari Amman Group (India), Rajashree Sugar & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Rana Sugars Ltd. (India) among many others.

Global Industrial Sugar Market – Segments

The global industrial sugar market has been divided into source, form, application and region.

On The Basis Of Source: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, and Others

On The Basis Of Form: Granules, Powder, Liquid, and Others

On The Basis Of Application: Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Pharmaceuticals, Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

