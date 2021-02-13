Global Rice Starch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Rice Starch market will register a 6.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 230.8 million by 2025, from $ 182 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice Starch business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice Starch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rice Starch, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rice Starch market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rice Starch companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BENEO

Ingredion

Thai Flour

AGRANA

Bangkok starch

Anhui Lianhe

WFM Wholesome Foods

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

Golden Agriculture

